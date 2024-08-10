Culpepper Homers in 6-3 Win Over Hammerheads

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - Kaelen Culpepper hammered his first professional home run Saturday, leading the Mighty Mussels to a 6-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Culpepper's homer came with the Mussels (55-47, 24-13) already leading 2-0 in the top of the second. With two on and two outs, he pummeled a Juan De La Cruz sinker 416 feet inside the left field pole (EV: 103.5 mph). Culpepper was assigned to the Mussels on Friday after being selected 21st overall by the Minnesota Twins in last month's draft.

Fort Myers got the scoring going with a Jay Thomason RBI single to center before Thomason came around to score on a Caden Kendle ground out.

Mussels' starter Adrian Bohorquez was solid, allowing two runs on three hits over four innings. He struck out six, matching a season high. His fastball averaged 95.0 mph and topped out at 96.8 mph.

With the Mussels leading 5-2 in the top of the sixth, Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch before stealing second base. With two outs, Daniel Pena laced a single up the middle to increase the lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jupiter scored on a pair of two-out singles to make it 6-3. However, Cleiber Maldonado got Fenwick Trimble to ground out to end the threat.

In the eighth, Xander Hamilton entered and worked two perfect innings. He struck out three to notch his ninth save of the season.

Fort Myers will look to win five out of six at 12 p.m. on Sunday. LHP Ross Dunn (1-3, 6.13) makes the start for the Mussels, opposed by RHP Walin Castillo (1-2, 5.52) of Jupiter. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

