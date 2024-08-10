Rivas Hits Big Homer, Marauders Down 4-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders defeated the St. Lucie Mets 4-1 on Saturday night at Clover Park to go up 5-0 in the current series and improve to 11-0 vs. the Mets in 2024.

Bradenton starter Carlos Jimenez pitched 5.0 one-hit shutout innings to get the win. Jimenez walked three and struck out five.

Marauders shortstop Javier Rivas hit a two-out, three-run homer off Mets starter Brayhans Barreto in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

Barreto pitched well otherwise. He went four innings and scattered four hits while striking out five.

Keiner Delgado scored from second base on a throwing error by Mets reliever Christian Rodriguez in the eighth inning to increase the Bradenton lead to 4-0.

The Mets got on the board in the bottom of the eighth on a RBI single by Boston Baro to make it 4-1.

Baro went 2 for 3 with two singles and a walk. He has four hits and two walks in his last two games.

Diego Mosquera went 1 for 3 with a run and extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Rodriguez went 4.0 innings in relief after Barreto and gave up just one hit and one run in his team debut.

Peyton Stumbo pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for Bradenton behind Jimenez. Inmer Lobo pitched the final 2.0 innings to close out the game in a non-save situation.

The Mets (12-27, 34-71) and Marauders (17-24, 46-61) conclude their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m.

