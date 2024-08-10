Blue Jays Hang on for See-Saw Victory Over Palm Beach

DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and staved off a ninth inning rally from Palm Beach to claim a 6-5 win on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The victory snaps Palm Beach's win streak at nine games and boosts Dunedin's record back over .500 at 53-52.

The Blue Jays scored first in the bottom of the first, as Aaron Parker ripped an RBI double, driving in Nathan Lukes (on rehab from AAA-Buffalo) from first base.

The 1-0 lead held until the top of the third, when Palm Beach scored twice on a two-out, two-RBI single from JJ Wetherholt. Palm Beach chased Jays starter Nolan Perry after 3.1 innings, working five walks against the righty.

Dunedin knotted the game at two in the fourth inning, as Lukes grounded an RBI single to score Jaden Rudd.

The tie was short lived, as Wetherholt collected another two-out RBI knock in the top of the fifth, making it 3-2 Palm Beach.

Dunedin scored to tie the game once more in the bottom of the seventh, as Carter Cunningham drove Braden Barry in from third base for a sac fly.

Again, Palm Beach punched back in the eighth inning, loading the bases with no outs against JJ Sanchez. The lefty recovered well, retiring the next three batters, but allowed an RBI groundout that put the Cardinals back ahead 4-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Dunedin used a hitless rally to claim the lead. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out, before Cardinals hurler Augusto Calderon bounced back with a strikeout. With two outs, Calderon proceeded to walk Barry to tie the game, hit Bryce Arnold to give Dunedin a 5-4 lead and then drill Cunningham to push the Jays' lead to 6-4.

The insurance run came into play in the top of the ninth. Colby Martin, on for the first save opportunity of his pro career, recorded two outs but also walked two batters.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Brayden Jobert sent a ground ball to third that Manuel Beltre bobbled, allowing Jobert to reach and Ryan Campos to score, trimming the lead to 6-5. With runners on first and second, Jose Mayorga called upon Kevin Miranda to end the game, and the righty did by inducing a groundout to second base.

The series wraps up on Sunday at TD Ballpark, with first pitch set for 12:00. Tickets are available now at DunedinBlueJays.com.

