Saltiban Scores and Hits Twice But Threshers Fall 8-3

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Devin Saltiban paced the Clearwater Threshers (54-51, 11-28) in hits and runs from the leadoff spot as they lost 8-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (65-39, 23-16) on Saturday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look to even the series when they return for the finale on Sunday.

Two errors and a home run led to a three-run second inning from the Flying Tigers to give them an early lead. Saltiban led off the third inning with a double to left off Lakeland starter Hayden Minton. After Starlyn Caba drew a walk, Saltiban moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on an RBI single by Raylin Heredia that moved Caba to third. The next batter, John Spikerman, hit a soft line drive into left to plate Caba and trim the Lakeland lead down to one.

Lakeland stormed back with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to increase their lead to 7-2. They added a homer on the first pitch of the seventh to extend their advantage to six runs.

Saltiban began the ninth inning with a leadoff single off Lakeland reliever Carlos Lequerica. He moved to second on a walk and to third on a fielder's choice. Eduardo Tait sent the first pitch he saw in the ninth to the warning track in right field, and the sacrifice fly plated Saltiban to cut the deficit to five. The next batter struck out, however, and the Threshers fell 8-3.

Mavis Graves allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks and one strikeout in 3.2 innings. Jake Eddington struck out three and allowed two hits in 2.1 shutout innings. Orlando Gonzalez allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work.

Heredia now leads the Threshers in RBIs outright after his 42nd RBI in the third inning...Spikerman recorded his first career RBI in the third...All three of the Threshers runs scored with two outs...Caba recorded his second multi-hit game as a Thresher...Eddington has not allowed a run in his last three outings, spanning 5.1 innings...Saltiban recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the season...The Threshers conclude a six-game road series against the Flying Tigers on Sunday, August 11...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

