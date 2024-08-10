Jupiter Drops Series to Ft. Myers with 6-3 Loss Saturday Night

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (56-49, 20-19) fell to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels (55-47, 24-13) by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter drops the series and falls to 2-5 in August.

After a scoreless first inning, the Mighty Mussels started to figure out Jupiter starting pitcher Juan De La Cruz (L, 0-1). With one out, Jaime Ferrer hit a bloop single into shallow right field, stole second base, and came into score on an RBI single by Jay Thomason to put the Mighty Mussels on the board. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Caden Kendle hit an RBI groundout to add an insurance run. Two batters later with two outs, Kaelen Culpepper hit his first career home run, a three-run shot down the left field line, which gave Ft. Myers a 5-0 lead.

De La Cruz went just 1 2/3 innings in his first start for Jupiter in 2024 and surrendered five runs on three hits.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning against Ft. Myers starting pitcher Adrian Bohorquez, who made his first Single-A start. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drew a walk to lead off the frame and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Bohorquez on a pickoff attempt at first base. On the next pitch, a passed ball allowed Jenkins-Cowart to score from third base to put the Sharks on the scoreboard. Three batters later, after Fenwick Trimble hit a single, Connor Caskenette drove in Trimble on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The scoring stayed that way until the top of the sixth inning when Ft. Myers got Daniel Pena to the plate and drove in Jaime Ferrer on an RBI single. The Hammerheads got one more run back in the bottom of the seventh inning when, with two men on base, Jenkins-Cowart hit an RBI infield single to score Gage Miller to make it a 6-3 deficit. However, the Hammerheads had no more answers on offense and fell to the Mighty Mussels by the 6-3 final score on Saturday.

Delvis Alegre tossed 2 1/3 scoreless in relief providing damage control after the five-run top of the second inning. Josh Simpson pitched a scoreless inning in his second relief appearance coming back from the 60-day injured list. Brandon White came out of the Jupiter bullpen for the first time this season and threw four innings and allowed one run on three hits.

The series finale between Jupiter and Ft. Myers takes place on Sunday, August 11th with first pitch scheduled for noon. Walin Castillo (1-2, 5.52 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Hammerheads against Ross Dunn for the Mighty Mussels. It will be the final regular season game that Jupiter will face a west division opponent.

The game-worn, beach-themed jerseys that the Jupiter Hammerheads wore in the ballgame are now up for auction here and will run until Saturday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Vita Nova.

