Offense Stalls, Spoils Lagrange's Solid Debut

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons' Carlos Lagrange on the mound

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (18-20) were powerless as they dropped their sixth straight game to the Daytona Tortugas (22-16) on Saturday's Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night at GMS Field, 3-1. The lone bright spot for Tampa's offense came in the fifth when CF Brendan Jones clubbed his first professional home run into the right field seats.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (2.1IP, 2H, 1R/0ER, 1BB, 4K) made his first start for the Tarpons on Saturday night. The Yankees' fifteenth-ranked prospect was impressive, striking out four batters in his limited work. Lagrange's velocity also stood out, as his fastball averaged 97.4 MPH and topped out at 99.1 MPH. The fastball also had a whiff percentage of 40%.

Once again, Daytona struck first in the first inning. With one away, Ricardo Cabrera got hit by a pitch. Luis Reyes walked, and then both runners tried to advance on a wild pitch. C Josue Gonzalez hosed Cabrera at third. Reyes advanced to third and then came around to score the game's first run on an RBI single up the middle off the bat of Ariel Almonte.

The Tortugas added one run in the fourth. Carlos Sanchez worked a one out walk, and then Trey Faltine singled to right field. After the single, Diego Omana sent another single back up the middle to score Sanchez from second base.

In the fifth, Reyes drew his second free pass of the night. After moving to second on a balk, Almonte lined a double to right-center field, which plated Reyes to give Daytona a three-run lead.

CF Brendan Jones put Tampa on the board in the fifth. He demolished his first professional home run into the outfield bar in right field.

3B Hans Montero drilled a one out triple into right center field in the ninth in hopes of starting a comeback effort for Tampa. After a pop-out on the infield, DH Joe Delossantos came up trying to be the hero. Delossantos sent a line drive to left field, but it hung up just enough for Eddy Isturiz, who made the catch for the final out of the ballgame.

