Gutierrez Great, Almonte Clutch, as Tortugas Win Fifth Straight

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







TAMPA, Fla- Dualvert Gutierrez spun 5.0 innings of one-run ball, Ariel Almonte stroked two RBI hits, and the Daytona Tortugas held the Tampa Tarpons to five hits as Daytona took a 3-1 victory on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Daytona (22-16, 53-51) has led at the end of 44 out of 45 innings in the series as they will enter Sunday's game with a chance to sweep Tampa (18-20, 42-62) and secure the first six-game sweep in Tortugas history.

For the fourth time in five games, Daytona struck in the top of the first. With one out, Ricardo Cabrera was hit by a pitch and Luis Reyes walked. Cabrera was thrown out trying to reach third on a ball in the dirt, but Reyes did move up to second, allowing him to come home when Almonte lined a single up the middle to bring home the game's first run.

Tampa threatened with two outs in the first with a single and walk, but Gutierrez ended the inning with his second strikeout, then struck out two more in a 1-2-3 second. The right-hander followed that up with a scoreless third, working around a two-out double.

In the fourth, the Tortugas added to the lead. With one out, Carlos Sanchez walked, extending his on-base string to 18 games. Trey Faltine then singled to right and Diego Omana with a single to left-center, scoring Sanchez to put Daytona in front 2-0.

The lead grew once more in the fifth. With one out, Reyes walked again, then moved to second on a balk. Almonte then laced a double to right-center, scoring Reyes to up the advantage to 3-0.

Gutierrez returned for the fifth and retired the first two batters. However, with two outs, Brendan Jones crushed a solo home run down the left field line to put the Tarpons on the board. The righty, though, induced a flyout to end the inning and with it, a strong start.

Gutierrez (3-0) went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, tying a season high with six strikeouts as he left in line for the win, handing off a three-run lead to David Lorduy.

Lorduy, making his Tortugas debut, issued a one-out walk in the sixth, but ended the inning with his first strikeout.

He locked in over the seventh and eighth innings, allowing a runner only on a two-out error in the seventh. He struck out two more batters in a 1-2-3 eighth, ending his night with four strikeouts and one walk over 3.0 hitless innings.

He passed the baton to Nick Sando in the ninth, who started the inning with a strikeout before allowing a triple to right-center off the bat of Hans Montero. However, the southpaw induced a pop-up, then a lineout to left, nailing down his third save of the season and fifth straight win, as Daytona won 3-1.

Daytona will finish the series against the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field will be at noon with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense beginning at 11:50 a.m.

