Rivas' Three-Run HR Enough, Marauders Win Fifth-Straight

August 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL -The Bradenton Marauders used a dominating pitching performance from their pitching staff to down the St. Lucie Mets 4-1 on Saturday night at Clover Park. With the win, Bradenton goes for their second six-game sweep of the season. Bradenton swept the Mets back in May at LECOM Park.

In five scoreless frames, Carlos Jimenez (4-3) allowed just one hit while walking three and striking out five. The only threat Jimenez had to work around was after he issued a leadoff walk to Boston Baro in the fourth and a two-out free pass to Estarling Mercado. The right-hander struck out Colin Houck to strand runners at the corners.

The Marauders provided most of their offense in the third inning against Brayhens Barreto (0-3). The southpaw recorded the first two outs before Axiel Plaz singled and Enmanuel Terrero walked to bring up Javier Rivas, who mashed a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for his 11th blast of the season.

Bradenton carried that 3-0 lead into the eighth when they added one more run. Keiner Delgado singled and Duce Gourson walked to start the frame. Yordany De Los Santos then pushed a bunt down the third base line that was fielded by the pitcher Christian Rodriguez, who airmailed the throw to first to score Delgado and push Bradenton forward once more to 4-0.

The Mets broke up Bradenton's shutout in the bottom half of the frame. After Peyton Stumbo hurled a pair of scoreless innings, Inmer Lobo entered. Diego Mosquera recorded a one-out single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Baro RBI single. Lobo bounced back with a scoreless ninth to hand the Marauders their fifth-straight win.

The Marauders wrap up their 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park against the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:50 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

