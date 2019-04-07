Cuevas Lifts Isotopes in 12 over Bees

Toeing the Rubber: In his Triple-A debut, Isotopes starter Ryan Castellani allowed two runs over his 4.0 innings on the mound. The right-hander walked four and struck out four ... The Isotopes used six relief pitchers Sunday with Nelson Gonzalez earning the win in his 2019 debut. Gonzalez pitched a scoreless 12th inning for Albuquerque ... The Isotopes seven pitchers combined to throw 251 pitches ... The Albuquerque staff walked 13 batters, four more than their 2018 high.

At the Dish: Outfielder Noel Cuevas was the hero for the Isotopes, connecting on a walk-off double in the 12th inning to give Albuquerque its third win in a row ... Three Isotopes recorded multi-hit games with Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Cuevas each connecting on two knocks ... Hilliard launched his first Triple-A home run of his career in the sixth inning, a three-run shot well onto the Berm in right field.

EXTRA! EXTRA! Today's game was the longest of the young PCL season so far in 2019 ... The longest PCL game of the season in 2018 was also 12 innings, a feat that occurred four times ... The Salt Lake Bees left 19 runners on base, a franchise record for the club.

On Deck: Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 12:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park

Probables: Bees: RHP Alex Klonowski (NR) vs. Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

