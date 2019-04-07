Garcia, Ponce de Leon Power Memphis to Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Adolis Garcia hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Daniel Ponce de Leon got the win with 5.0 innings of work in his season debut as the Memphis Redbirds (2-2) picked up a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Sunday at AutoZone Park.

The day started with the resumption of last night's suspended game, which was halted due to rain with the score tied at 3 heading into the top of the eighth. Omaha hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead and held on to finish the victory.

In the evening's regularly-scheduled game, Omaha (2-2) plated two runs in the top of the third off Ponce de Leon. But the Redbirds came right back in the home-half, with Garcia cranking his first home run of the season with one out. That scored Joe Hudson, who walked to start the inning, and Ramon Urias, who doubled right before Garcia.

Ponce de Leon settled back in for his final two innings of work, allowing just one single but retiring the final five Storm Chasers he faced and seven of the last eight.

Hunter Cervenka, Chasen Shreve, and Chris Beck followed Ponce de Leon with 4.0 innings of scoreless relief, facing the minimum after the lone Storm Chaser to reach base on a single in the seventh was promptly erased on a caught stealing.

Six of the final 10 Omaha hitters struck out, with each reliever taking care of two hitters via strikes in his outing.

The Redbirds and Storm Chasers finish their five-game season-opening series tomorrow morning at 11:05, before the Redbirds hit the road for seven games at San Antonio and Round Rock.

