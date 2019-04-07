Salt Lake Slips in Extras
April 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees trailed only once in Sunday's game, but it was at the end, as Albuquerque scored in the bottom of the 12th inning for a 9-8 win on Sunday afternoon.
The Bees scored three runs in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Jared Walsh, an RBI double by Brennon Lund and a balk for an 8-5 lead. Matt Ramsey retired the first two batters in the bottom of the eighth, but the Isotopes tied the game with three runs of their own. In the bottom of the twelfth, Brandon Rodgers started the inning at second and with the Bees out of available pitchers, outfielder Bo Way (0-1) came in and struck out Roberto Ramos, but Noel Cuevas doubled off of the right field wall to bring home Rodgers with the winning run for the Isotopes. The Bees had opportunities to break the 8-8 tie, but left two runners on base in each of the last four innings and set a franchise record by stranding 19 runners.
Salt Lake starting pitcher Dillon Peters was outstanding, as he tossed five and one-third scoreless innings and allowed just one hit with one strikeout. Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh each had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Bees, while Jose Rojas belted his first home run of the season leading off the fourth inning, which gave them a 2-0 lead. Ward and Rojas also drew three walks each, as Albuquerque has now taken three of the first four games.
