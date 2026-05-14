Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas?!) Joins El Paso!: USL All Access

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and guest host Joe Malfa assess the addition of Christo Fernández - better known as Dani Rojas from AppleTV's Ted Lasso - to El Paso Locomotive FC after a two-month trial with the club and what he could bring to a side contending for top spot in the Western Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

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