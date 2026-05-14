Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas?!) Joins El Paso!: USL All Access
Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and guest host Joe Malfa assess the addition of Christo Fernández - better known as Dani Rojas from AppleTV's Ted Lasso - to El Paso Locomotive FC after a two-month trial with the club and what he could bring to a side contending for top spot in the Western Conference.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026
- FC Tulsa Sign Defender Grant Robinson to 25-Day Contract - FC Tulsa
- Four Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Roots Set for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Home Versus Rivals Sacramento Republic FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Le Rouge Visit Forward Madison for Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off Slate of Heritage Nights with World Soccer Night - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 16-Year-Old Oakland Native and Project 51O Product Charlie Wachs to a First Team Academy Contract - Oakland Roots SC
- Rowdies 2 Joins USL Academy League for 2026 Season - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Turn Back the Clock-New Mexico United Launches "Vintage" Kit - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Partner with PMB Events, Great Bay Distributors for USA Soccer Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- May 30 Brooklyn FC Men's Match at Sporting JAX Rescheduled - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Cristo Fernández
- Locomotive FC Academy Player Isaiah Soto Vargas Selected for U.S. Soccer U14 National ID Camp
- Locomotive's Unbeaten Road Run Ends in Oakland with 2-1 Loss
- Locomotive FC Defender Kenneth Hoban Earns U17 Mexico National Team Call-Up