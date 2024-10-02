Cougars Name Riley Heidt the 30th Captain in Franchise History

KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars have announced today that forward and Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt has been named the 30th captain in franchise history.

"First off, it's an honour," commented the newly appointed captain. "I just want to thank my teammates and the staff for believing in me. I've been here for four years and now my fifth year and learned what it has meant to be a Cougar and wear this jersey. We have been making steps in the right direction and where we want to go every day. I am super grateful, and this is something I don't take lightly," added Heidt.

Heidt will play his first game as the team's captain tonight when the Cougars visit the Kelowna Rockets at 7:05 pm. He will enter the contest having skated in 221 games in his WHL career, compiling 280 points in that span (85-195-280). Those 280 points and 195 assists are a Cougars' franchise record.

Heidt will succeed Hudson Thornton (23-24), Ethan Samson (22-23), Jonny Hooker (21-22), Jack Sander (20-21), Josh Maser (19-20), Josh Curtis (18-19), Dennis Cholowski (17-18), Sam Ruopp (14-17), Troy Bourke (13-14), Dan Gibb and Brock Hirsche (12-13), Brett Connolly (10-11), Garrett Thiessen (09-10), Art Bidlevski (09-10), Cameron Cepek and Dana Tyrell (08-09), Greg Gardner (07-08), Eric Hunter (06-07), Myles Zimmer (04-06), Chris Falloon (03-04), Blake Robson (02-03), Dan Hamhuis (01-02), Justin Cox (00-01), Tyler Bouck (98-00), Andrew Luciuk (97-98), Brad Mehalko (96-97), Geoff Lynch (95-96), Clayton Catellier, and Rob Butz (94-95) as team captain.

Heidt's role as team captain will be supported by alternate captains Bauer Dumanski, Borya Valis, and Carlin Dezainde. Other Cougars part of the leadership group but won't wear a letter are Viliam Kmec, Terik Parascak, and Josh Ravensbergen.

