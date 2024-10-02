Chiefs Acquire F Smyth Rebman from Edmonton in Exchange for 2027 5th-Round Pick

October 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2006-born forward Smyth Rebman from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a conditional 5th-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

"With the number of injuries we have to our forward group, a couple of which are lengthy, Smyth will provide some added experience into our lineup," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We would like to welcome Smyth and his family to the Chiefs organization."

From Prince George, BC, Rebman played 51 games with Edmonton in 2023-24 after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades early in the season. He posted career highs of nine goals and seven assists for 16 total points in that span. In total, the winger has 106 Western Hockey League career games under his belt. Rebman was originally drafted by the Blades in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

