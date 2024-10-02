Oil Kings Trade Rebman to Chiefs

October 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2006-born forward Smyth Rebman to the Spokane Chiefs, in exchange for a conditional 2027 Fifth-Round Pick.

Rebman, out of Prince George, B.C., was acquired last season by the Oil Kings from the Saskatoon Blades, and played a total of 54 games between last season and this season with the Oil Kings. Rebman scored 10 goals, including one this season at the Home Opener and added seven assists as an Oil King, and had a 15.6% shooting percentage in his time in Edmonton.

"We would like to wish Smyth all the best with his new opportunity in Spokane," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We thank him for his contributions both on and off the ice."

Rebman has played in 106 career WHL games with Edmonton and Saskatoon, tallying 19 points.

The Oil Kings are back in action this weekend with a pair of road games in Brandon and Regina. They'll be back on home ice on October 12 at 2 p.m. against the Red Deer Rebels.

