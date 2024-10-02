Pats Extend Partnership with Hockey Regina, Supporting Hockey at Grassroots Level

October 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club and Hockey Regina are pleased to announce a three-year renewal of their long-standing partnership.

"Hockey Regina is grateful for the long-standing partnership with the Pats and excited for this continued agreement which wholeheartedly will support our programming at all levels and will be valuable in our continued effort of building community through hockey," said Amanda Hungle, Executive Director of Hockey Regina".

For over a decade, the Pats and Hockey Regina have had an important partnership, helping grow the game of hockey at the grassroots level and providing financial support to minor hockey players in Regina. That Pats are committed to supporting minor hockey in a passionate hockey community, as well as supporting player development both on and off the ice, and the development of minor hockey coaches. This renewed agreement will see the Pats and Hockey Regina continue their commitment to the growth of minor hockey in Regina.

"The Regina Pats are proud to continue our partnership with Hockey Regina and supporting the growth and development of minor hockey in Regina," said Gordon Pritchard, CEO of the Regina Pats. "Hockey Regina has been integral to our City's minor hockey program and have been leaders in providing aspiring young hockey players the opportunity to pursue their hockey dreams, and we're excited to have the opportunity to continue to support these athletes. By investing efforts at the grassroots level, the Pats are able to directly support the development of young players in our community which we're honoured to do."

As part of this partnership, the Pats will provide direct financial support to the Regina Rebels female hockey program, supporting the development of female athletes and the further growth of women's hockey in Regina.

"The Rebels program has such a strong tradition of success in developing female hockey players from the U9 level up through their National Championship U18AAA program," Pritchard said. "With the growth of female hockey throughout our community and the growth of women's hockey overall, as an organization we felt it was important that we support the Rebels program directly as these players pursue their hockey dreams of playing Junior, College and in the Professional Women's Hockey League."

The partnership with Hockey Regina and the Pats has been intertwined for many decades, as several members of the Pats organization came up through Hockey Regina. CEO Gordon Pritchard, Head Coach Brad Herauf and Manager of Hockey Operations Tristan Frei grew up playing hockey in Regina before embarking on successful hockey careers on and off the ice.

Current Pats players Sam Oremba, Kolten Bridgeman, Kelton Pyne and Harper Lolacher have benefitted from this long-standing Pats partnership, developing their game through Hockey Regina, and becoming fans of the Pats before playing for their hometown club. Pats Assistant GM Dale Derkatch has also been a huge supporter of Hockey Regina, coaching at the grassroots level for many years, helping develop countless players and mentoring coaches within the community.

The Pats are extremely passionate about the growth of hockey in the Queen City, and are excited to continue this long lasting partnership with Hockey Regina.

