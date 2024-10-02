September Ironworker of the Month - F Shea Van Olm

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' overage forward Shea Van Olm is your Ironworker of the Month for September!

The Calgary native got his 20-year-old season off to a hot start, as he's found his name on the scoresheet in all but one of the Chiefs' four games so far this year. Van Olm notched his first point of the 2024-25 campaign with an assist on rookie forward Cohen Harris' first Western Hockey League career goal in September 20's season opener against the Prince George Cougars.

Rushing down the left boards, Van Olm threw a shot on net and when it was blocked by Joshua Ravensbergen, Harris was there to drive the rebound home and tie things up at 17:11 in the third. The Chiefs would go on to win the game in overtime.

Van Olm found the twine for the first time this season when Spokane took on the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, September 27 as he was the first Chief on the board at 10:08 in the first period.

Van Olm made it a two-point night when he chipped in an assist on Rasmus Ekström's third period goal.

Van Olm truly shined in the Chiefs' home opener Saturday night against the rival Tri-City Americans, where he logged a three-point night with two goals and an assist, earning himself first star honors.

The winger notched his first point of the night with a helper on Ekström's first period goal at 15:03 - the Chiefs' first home goal of the young season.

From there, Van Olm chipped in two goals of his own in the second period alone, starting with a diving wraparound effort at the 4:21 mark. He added on a power play goal at 11:55 - his third goal of the season so far, bringing his career totals to 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 total points. Van Olm's next game will be his 200th in the WHL.

