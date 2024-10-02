Americans Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

Kennewick, WA. - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team's full leadership group for the 2024-25 season. As announced in July Jake Sloan serves as the Americans captain, while forward Jordan Gavin and defensemen Austin Zemlak and Terrell Goldsmith will serve as assistants.

Gavin, from Surrey, B.C., is in his third season with the Americans after being drafted second overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. To date Gavin has played 142 games with the Americans posting 126 points (46-80-126). A late 2006-born player, Gavin is also in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility.

Zemlak, from Stony Plain, Alberta, was acquired from the Victoria Royals in August. The 2005-born defenseman was originally drafted ninth overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has skated in 150 career games posting 35 points (10-25-35).

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, B.C., was acquired from the Prince Albert Raiders in July. Drafted 15th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-4 Goldsmith has skated in 195 career WHL games, all coming with the Raiders.

He was drafted 102nd overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft and returned to Tri-City this week after attending Utah Hockey Club's inaugural training camp. He is set to make his Americans debut on Saturday.

The Americans will play their first home game of the season when they welcome the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, October 5 for a 6:05 puck drop.

