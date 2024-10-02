Cougars, Inland Truck & Equipment Launch 'Goals for Charity' Campaign

October 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars, in partnership with Inland Truck & Equipment and Link-Belt, are excited to announce their 'Goals for Charity' campaign.

For every goal that Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak scores this season, Inland Truck & Equipment and Link-Belt will be donating $200 total to the Honour House Society.

"Inland Truck & Equipment is so excited to partner with the Prince George Cougars Hockey Club and Link-Belt to support our local heroes. Those who support our communities so selflessly sometimes need us to support them. Honour House and Honour Ranch provide much-needed resources for our uniformed personnel, whether it is accommodations while they're seeking medical attention in the lower mainland or a refuge for PTSD support like Honour Ranch near Ashcroft. This initiative will drive funds to allow them access to services that they need at little to no cost to them. We encourage the entire community to get behind this initiative and cheer on the Cougars this year because every goal scored by Terik Parascak will help support our local heroes. They are here when we need them, and now it is our turn to show them how much their commitment to serve us means to their community." - Corey Timms of Inland Truck & Equipment

Parascak makes his Cougars season debut tonight as the Cats battle the Kelowna Rockets at 7:00 pm at Prospera Place.

For more information on the Honour House Society, visit https://www.inland-group.com/en-CA/i-care/project-courage/

