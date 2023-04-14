Cope, Lambert Lead Albuquerque to 8-3 Triumph

El Paso, TX - Daniel Cope continued his red-hot start to the season by going 3-for-4 including another home run, while Peter Lambert found his groove with three scoreless innings on the mound as the Albuquerque Isotopes cruised past El Paso 8-3 on Friday evening at Southwest University Park.

Coco Montes also helped lead the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a pair of singles and double, while Michael Toglia added a two-run double to help break the contest open early.

Topes Scope: - Lambert worked three innings for the first time since May 26, 2022 with Albuquerque, when he also did not allow a run.

- Josh Rogers followed Lambert out of the bullpen and worked 3.2 innings of three-hit, one-run ball with four strikeouts. It was his longest outing since twirling six frames for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 27 at Norfolk.

- After starting the season on the Development List, Cope is 11-for-19 in his first five contests with two doubles, two homers and nine RBI. He tied his career high with four RBI tonight, done just three days ago in El Paso and April 21, 2022 with Double-A Hartford. Cope has recorded multiple hits in consecutive games for the first time since July 28 and 31 last year for the Yard Goats.

- Cope's four RBI night is already the fourth occurrence for an Albuquerque batter in 2023 (Nolan Jones, Montes, Cope twice).

- Montes extended his on-base streak to 11 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .409/.509/.727 with five doubles, three homers and 11 RBI. Tonight was Montes' seventh multi-hit game of the season which leads the club.

- Toglia snapped an eight at-bat hitless streak with his two-run double in the fourth inning. Seven of his eight knocks this season have gone for extra bases.

- Hunter Stovall was 2-for-5 and has recorded a hit in nine of his first 10 games at Triple-A, including four multi-hit contests.

- Trevor Boone followed up his 4-for-4 Triple-A debut by going 2-for-4 tonight, including a single in his first at-bat. He has recorded multiple hits in consecutive ballgames for just the second time in his professional career, having done so as part of a three-game stretch with Short-Season A Boise from Aug. 8-10, 2019.

- The bottom of the Isotopes lineup (seven through nine) is batting .500 (25-for-50) with seven doubles, three homers and 16 RBI in this series.

- Albuquerque has scored 54 runs in their last six contests, accumulating a .351 batting average (80-for-228) during the timeframe. It is the first time they have registered double-digits in hits in six games in a row since a seven-game stretch from July 29-Aug. 5, 2022.

- The Isotopes have won three of their first four games against El Paso, after it took them 18 games to reach their third victory in the season set last year.

- Albuquerque has taken three of the first four contests in a road series for the first time since July 8-13, 2021 at Round Rock, when they wound up winning five of six.

- El Paso turned two double plays, the sixth time Albuquerque has hit into a pair during a game this season.

- Chihuahuas starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza was ejected after one inning, when it was determined by the umpires he was using a foreign substance.

On Deck: With a win tomorrow, the Isotopes will clinch their first back-to-back road series victories since May 2018. The pitching matchup is scheduled to pit right-hander Phillips Valdez for Albuquerque against two-time Major League All-Star Julio Teheran. First pitch from Southwest University Park is set for 6:35 PM MT.

