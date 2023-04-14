Express Offense Explodes for 7-1 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (8-4) collected their sixth win in their last seven games as they beat the Tacoma Rainiers (6-6) by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock LHP Cody Bradford (3-0, 0.55) collected his third win in as many tries as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed only one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Tacoma starter RHP Taylor Dollard (0-2, 7.56) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts in his 3.2-inning outing.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma 3B Jose Caballero started the scoring in the second inning. A 387-foot home run to leadoff the frame put the Rainiers in front, 1-0. It was the first run LHP Cody Bradford had allowed this season.

Round Rock evened the score at one apiece in the bottom of the second inning and took the lead on another leadoff home run in the third. 3B Justin Foscue launched his first Triple-A home run to start the second while CF J.P. Martinez greeted the third inning with a solo homer.

The E-Train rumbled along in the fourth inning for two more runs. After a two-out single for Foscue, LF Clint Frazier tripled Foscue home. SS Davis Wendzel came up next and doubled to push the Express in front, 4-1.

It was a fourth consecutive inning of scoring as Round Rock plated three more to take a 7-1 lead in the fifth. All three runs came with two outs. After an Elier Hernandez double, C Sam Huff singled to make it 5-1. Back-to-back walks for Foscue and Frazier setup 1B Blaine Crim. The righty singled to score two and that would be plenty as the Express walked away with a 7-1 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

3B Justin Foscue belted his first Triple-A home run on Friday night while collecting his first three-hit game of the year. He finished 3-for-3 with a home run, RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Foscue started the season 0-for-17. Since then, the righty is 9-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, one RBI, eight runs scored and three walks.

Express LHP Cody Bradford has tossed 5.0 innings or more in all three starts this year and he became the first Pacific Coast League pitcher to reach three wins. Bradford has not allowed more than two hits in any of his three starts and it took 12.1 frames before he surrendered his first run of the season.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will run it back on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 6.35) is slated to start against a Rainiers pitcher to be announced. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

