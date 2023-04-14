Albuquerque Wins Over El Paso, 8-3

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six early runs and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-3 Friday night at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque has won three of the first four games of the six-game series.

El Paso's three runs came on an RBI triple by Jantzen Witte in the fifth inning, an RBI single by Yorman Rodriguez in the eighth and an RBI double by Luis Liberato in the ninth. Liberato, Witte and catcher Pedro Severino all had two hits and a walk for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas reliever Jake Sanchez pitched three perfect innings Friday. El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-5 with a single to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Box Score: Isotopes 8, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (04/14/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (8-5), El Paso (5-8)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Phillips Valdez (0-0, 14.73) vs. El Paso RHP Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

