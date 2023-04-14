Six-Run Rally Leads to Bees' Win

April 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees scored six runs in the third inning and went on to an 8-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday night. Down 2-1 entering the inning, Livan Soto led off with a walk and Jo Adell followed with a single. That set the table for Mickey Moniak, who lifted a three run homer to right field. Michael Stefanic was then hit by a pitch and Trey Cabbage singled to center before Jordyn Adams crushed a 460 foot shot to straightaway center field for the second three run homer of the inning for a 7-2 lead. Moniak would add a second home run in the fourth inning to close out the scoring for Salt Lake.

Las Vegas would chip away and score one run in the sixth and one in the seventh, but Austin Warren would strand the bases loaded in the seventh and Jacob Webb earned his first save of the season with a three up, three down ninth inning. Jhonathan Diaz (1-0) picked up the win, as he went two and one-third innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Starter Chase Silseth struggled for the first time in three starts, as he went just four innings and gave up three runs, two earned with five strikeouts and a career high tying four walks. Moniak led the offense with his two homers and four runs batted in, while Adams added two hits and three RBI, as the Bees have claimed the first three games of the series in Las Vegas.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.