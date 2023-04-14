Five-Run Fifth Sinks River Cats In 10-4 Loss

April 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats scored the first two runs of the game on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field, but the Reno Aces scored the next nine and 10 of the final 12 in the ballgame as Reno sent the River Cats to a 10-4 loss to even the series at two games apiece.

Sacramento's first run came on a two-out RBI single by Clint Coulter in the top of the first and the second on a one-out RBI double by Brett Wisely in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Aces starter Brandon Pfaadt (1-1), however, would shut the River Cats down over his final three innings of work and go on to earn his first victory of the season as he allowed five hits while walking one and striking out five.

River Cats starter Kyle Harrison blanked the Reno offense over the first three innings but opened the fourth by allowing back-to-back singles to PJ Higgins and Dominic Canzone. After he induced a groundout, he was lifted for Cole Waites (0-1), who saw Seth Beer hit a sac-fly to center that cut the River Cats lead to 2-1.

Reno's big push came in the bottom of the fifth with Waites back out to start the frame. After a leadoff double by Buddy Kennedy and back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Waites was lifted for Joey Marciano who gave up a two-run double to Higgins that gave the Aces a 3-2 advantage. Two batters later, Diego Castillo hit an RBI double, Beer followed with an RBI groundout and Jake Hager hit an RBI triple to round out a five-run frame in which the Aces built a 6-2 lead.

Waites suffered the loss, allowing three runs while walking three in two-thirds of an inning. Marciano allowed two runs on three hits in two innings of work.

The Aces created big separation in the seventh when Jorge Barrosa hit a three-run homer with two outs off Clay Helvey to make it a 9-2 ballgame. Helvey would also allow a solo homer to Evans with one out in the ninth.

Reno plated two late runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Michael Gigliotti and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Wisely, but ultimately fell short of bridging the big gap in an 10-4 decision.

The River Cats and Aces play the fifth game of their series on Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Keaton Winn (0-0, 9.95 ERA) makes the start for Sacramento, opposed by Reno southpaw Tyler Gilbert (1-0, 13.50 ERA). First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.