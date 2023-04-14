Aces Top River Cats 10-4 Behind Barrosa's First Triple-A Homer
April 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, NV - Jorge Barrosa clutched his fists rounding first base in celebration of his first Triple-A home run, a three-run round-tripper that lifted the Reno Aces (5-7) to a 10-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (6-7) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Sacramento carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth with the heart of Reno's order due up. Buddy Kennedy doubled, spurring a five-run frame as the Aces opened up a 6-2 lead. P.J. Higgins drove in two with a single, Diego Castillo cashed in Higgins with a double, and Jake Hager raced around the bags for an RBI triple.
Two frames later, with two outs and two aboard, Barrosa barreled one at a 92 mph exit velocity to the Sacramento bullpen in right. The 22-year-old center fielder's blast handed the Aces a 9-2 lead they wouldn't surrender.
Phillip Evans added an insurance run with a solo shot in the eighth, his second of the season.
Brandon Pfaadt went five strong, allowing only two earned runs and striking out five. Pfaadt worked around early trouble and cruised through the middle innings, picking up his first win of the season.
Aces Notables:
- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, first Triple-A home run.
- Jake Hager: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R and 1 BB.
- Diego Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R, hit streak extended to 11 games.
- Carlos Vargas: (S, 1), 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K's.
- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, extends hitting streak to seven games.
Reno's six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats continues Saturday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. PT.
