Dodgers Earn 12-5 Win Against Space Cowboys

April 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored runs in each of the first four innings and went on to tie their season-high mark with 12 runs in a 12-5 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers scored runs in six different innings as they hit three home runs and also matched their season-high total with 14 hits. The Dodgers (9-3) took a 4-1 lead through two innings, including a two-run home run by Bradley Zimmer and a solo homer by Drew Avans in the second inning. The Dodgers added a run in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning to build an 8-2 lead. The Space Cowboys (4-7) hit two home runs in the sixth inning to trim the OKC lead to 8-5. The Dodgers responded with four unanswered runs. Zimmer connected on a RBI single in the sixth inning before Michael Busch sent a two-run home run to center field in the seventh inning and Hunter Feduccia hit a RBI single later in the frame.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 9-3 with the win, tying for the second-best start for an OKC team through 12 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers had a better record through 12 games (10-2), while the 2015, 2008, 2004 and 1999 teams also started 9-3...The Dodgers own the best record in the PCL and their nine wins are the most in all of Triple-A to start the 2023 season.

-After finishing with a season-low four hits each of the previous two games, the Dodgers offense racked up 12 runs on 14 hits Thursday matching their season highs in both categories. Their six extra-base hits fell one shy of their season high of seven hit April 7. The Dodgers also had 12 runs and 14 hits in that 12-6 April 7 win in Las Vegas.

-Bradley Zimmer picked up a season-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 with a game-high three RBI and a home run. HIs three hits were his most in a game since July 18, 2021 with Cleveland at Oakland in which he went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

-Michael Busch reached base five times, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks. He has hit safely in 11 of his first 12 games this season and has hit safely in eight straight games (13x32). He has also reached base in each of OKC's first 12 games of 2023 and his 18 total hits pace the Dodgers.

-Drew Avans matched his season-high with three hits, going 3-for-6 with a triple, home run and three runs scored.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma. The first INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life honorees of the season will be recognized prior to the game in a celebration of overcoming medical hardships with the help of physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.