Caballero's Clout Comes In Defeat On Friday
April 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Round Rock, TX - The road woes of the Tacoma Rainiers (6-6) continued Friday night at Round Rock, as they slipped to 1-3 on this trip and 2-5 overall away from home with a 7-1 loss to the Express (8-4).
Jose Caballero (3B) opened scoring with his second homer to lead off the second inning, a 387-foot no-doubter pulled to left field. With the aid of 12 walks already during the first 10 games of his Triple-A debut, Caballero is reaching base at a gaudy .550 clip in the early going.
Round Rock's Justin Foscue (3B) tied the game in the home second, with his first Triple-A homer, also a leadoff solo shot. The Express went ahead 2-1 in the third when J.P. Martinez (3B) went deep to left, his second. It was 3-1 after Clint Frazier (LF) tripled into the left field corner in the fourth, scoring Foscue (single). Round Rock scored twice in the fourth inning, when Davis Wendzel (SS) doubled home Blaine Crim (fielder's choice).
Leading 4-1 in the fifth, the home side strung together three more to put the game out reach. With two out and the bases empty, the Express stacked three hits and two walks in succession, with catcher Sam Huff (single) and Crim (2-RBI single) driving in the runs.
Express southpaw Corey Bradford had not allowed a run entering his third start on Friday, and turned in another great performance: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday evening, another 5:05 PT/7:05 CT first pitch at Dell Diamond.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.
