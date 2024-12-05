Contract Extension for Defender Ousman Jabang

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that defender Ousman Jabang has signed a one-year contract extension. The deal also includes options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

During the 2024 season, Jabang featured in one game for CF Montréal before heading out on loan to Las Vegas Lights FC of the USL Championship. With the Nevada club, Jabang played 1,259 minutes in 17 games, including 13 starts and recorded one assist. In his career, Jabang played four games for the Bleu-blanc-noir.

The McDonough, Georgia native was the Club's third-round pick (75th overall) in the 2023 MLS Superdraft. Jabang was selected from the Mercer University Bears, where he helped his side win the Southern Conference championship in 2021.

Transaction: Ousman Jabang signs a new contract for the 2025 season, including option years in 2026 and 2027.

