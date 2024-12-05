Sounders FC Draws Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Botafogo in Group B at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM was held earlier today in Miami, with Sounders FC placed in Group B alongside France's Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA), Spain's Atlético Madrid (UEFA) and Brazil's Botafogo (CONMEBOL). The tournament features 32 of the world's top clubs and is taking place from June 15 to July 13, 2025 in the United States. FIFA announced in October that Lumen Field is hosting six matches in the competition, including all three of Sounders FC's Group Stage matches. This will mark Rave Green's first-ever matchup against any of its Group Stage opponents in competitive or friendly action.

The Club World Cup brings together the most successful clubs from each of FIFA's six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. The tournament is set to take place entirely in the United States, with 12 locations across the country. Sounders FC qualified the Club World Cup after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, still the only MLS side to win the continental competition. The Rave Green are one of two MLS clubs in the tournament, alongside Inter Miami CF, who was chosen by FIFA as the participant from the host country after winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Seattle's first match of the tournament is against 2024 Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo, one of South America's most historic clubs. The former club of midfielder João Paulo, who has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, Botafogo currently sits in first place in the Brazilian topflight with one match remaining in the 2024 league season.

The Rave Green will then take on Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid, an 11-time La Liga champion and 10-time Copa del Rey winner. Currently sitting third in the Spanish topflight standings behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Atlético qualified for the Club World Cup based on its UEFA ranking over the past four years.

Seattle ends the Group Stage against French power Paris Saint-Germain, a 12-time Ligue 1 champion, including the 2023-2024 campaign. Currently in first place in the 2024-2025 league standings, PSG qualified for the competition based on its UEFA ranking over the past four years.

FIFA announced yesterday that DAZN has been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM. The landmark agreement will see all 63 matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM live-streamed, free to view on DAZN worldwide, with the possibility of sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks. The full match schedule comprising the stadium and kick-off time for each fixture is forthcoming.

Sounders FC finished the 2024 MLS regular season fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-9 record, advancing to the Western Conference Final before falling 1-0 to the LA Galaxy. The club also reached the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals and the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals, accumulating a 22-13-12 record across all competitions. The club now heads into the 2024 offseason, with its sights set on the 2025 MLS campaign which kicks off early next year.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.