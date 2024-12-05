Inter Miami CF Academy: The Next Generation Holds a Promise

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The 2024-25 season marks a historic moment for the Inter Miami CF Academy. For the first time in its six years, our Academy teams will proudly wear the same iconic pink as the First Team, debuting the Promise kit.

Since 2019, Inter Miami CF Academy has been built on a foundation of dreams and ambition. The Academy is the heart and base of that foundation, allowing young talent to rise. By aligning the Academy's colors with those of the First Team, the Club is reinforcing the connection between the future and the present. It's a visual representation of Inter Miami's values - unity, ambition, community, and passion. It reflects the bond between the club and its players, as well as the spirit of a community united by their love for the game.

At its core, Promise represents a mutual commitment

The club promises to nurture, inspire, and guide young athletes, helping them develop as players and human beings to realize their dreams. On the other hand, the players promise to always play with passion, dream without limits, and carry the club's values with them wherever they go. The Promise kit represents the dreams that start from the root, the Academy. For the Academy players, these colors are a reminder of what they're working toward- a pathway that connects them directly to the First Team and the global stage.

"I've been with the Club for six years, so wearing the pink jersey makes me feel more connected to the First Team and it motivates me to play harder to get to wear it at Chase Stadium. It gives me a feeling that I am one step closer and a sense of pride " said Alexander Shaw, U-17 midfielder who has been with the Club since 2019.

"Kids like me have dreams of playing with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets and it's really special to wear it because not all kids have an opportunity like this" said Kiril Tkachenko, U-12 defender who's been with the Club since 2024.

For Inter Miami, the Academy is more than an academy; it's a constant reminder that no dream is too big, and every step on the pitch brings players closer to achieving their goals, with 10 Academy players signing to the First Team thus far. Aligning the Promise kit has reflected that every Academy player is part of the same journey, with the same dreams and the same potential to achieve greatness.

"It is a privilege to wear the same color as the First Team, which motivates me to become pro" added U-12 forward Andres Pastora who has been with the Club since 2024.

"It's motivating to know we're wearing the same kit as the players we look up to and I support them," shared U-10 defender Roberto Moreno who has been with the Club since 2024. "It makes me want to work harder every day."

In the midst of the 2024-25 season, the sight of our Academy players in pink and black will serve as a powerful reminder of where our story begins. By living in a culture where every Academy player feels part of the Inter Miami CF familia-unified by their shared identity, values, and vision-the club creates an environment where the "Freedom to Dream" is not just a motto but a lived experience.

