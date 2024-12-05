New York City FC Announce Roster Moves for 2025

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced its roster options ahead of the 2025 season.

Four players have had their options exercised for 2025: Thiago Andrade, Luis Barraza, Alex Rando, and Tomas Romero.

The Club declined the option of Rio Hope-Gund.

Maxi Moralez is out of contract at the end of 2024 but the Club remains in discussions with Moralez about his future.

"Although we are disappointed with how our season came to an end, we are proud to have bounced back and returned to the playoffs, which we believe is our standard as an organization," said Sporting Director David Lee. "As we look forward to 2025, we believe we have a strong roster that can help us compete for titles. I would like to thank all the players for their commitment this season."

The following players are under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (4): Luis Barraza, Matt Freese, Alex Rando, Tomas Romero

Defenders (8): Drew Baiera, Tayvon Gray, Mitja Ilenič, Thiago Martins, Christian McFarlane, Kevin O'Toole, Birk Risa, Strahinja Tanasijević

Midfielders (10): Nicolas Acevedo, Maximo Carrizo, Justin Haak, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Andrés Perea, James Sands, Jonathan Shore, Santiago Rodriguez, Hannes Wolf

Forwards (9): Thiago Andrade, Mounsef Bakrar, Julian Fernandez, Malachi Jones, Talles Magno, Alonso Martinez, Jovan Mijatović, Agustín Ojeda, Zidane Yañez

