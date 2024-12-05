Legendary LA Rapper Warren G to Perform at 2024 MLS Cup; LA Galaxy Announce Additional Programming Details for Saturday, December 7

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy close their 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign by taking on the New York Red Bulls in the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m. PT (Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes). Stadium gates open at 11:00 a.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Special Performance by Warren G

The LA Galaxy announced today that legendary Los Angeles rapper, record producer and DJ, Warren G, will perform pregame and halftime on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the 2024 MLS Cup. Warren G helped is credited with popularizing West Coast Hip Hop sound during the 1990s. A pioneer of G-Funk, he attained mainstream success with his 1994 single, "Regulate," (featuring Nate Dogg). He is credited with discovering Snoop Dogg, having introduced the then-unknown rapper to his step-brother record producer Dr. Dre. His debut studio album, Regulate. debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album has since received triple platinum certification by the (RIAA), signifying sales of three million copies. "Regulate" spent 18 weeks within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, with three weeks at number two, while its follow-up, "This DJ," peaked at number nine.

Tickets on Sale Now

A limited number of tickets for 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7 are available for purchase at lagalaxy.com/playoffs.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, Dec.7 will receive a MLS Cup rally towel, while supplies last.

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open for Saturday's MLS Cup Final between the LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, Dec. 7 to enjoy entertainment provided by Warren G who will perform pregame and halftime. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, the LA Galaxy extended their musical entertainment offerings throughout home matches during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area or pose for a photo in the photo booth. DJ Los will be providing entertainment until kickoff.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy's 2024 Playoff collection will be restocked at the LA Galaxy Team store for the 2024 MLS Cup on Saturday, Dec. 7. The collection includes a hooded sweatshirt, two tees and two hats.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning a 2025 Opening Day Experience Package. The online auction will open on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9:00 a.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Community Partner of the Match and MLS Cup Legacy Project Beneficiary is East Side Riders Bike Club. The Hero of the Match is World War II Veteran, U.S. Army Air Corps Staff Sergeant, Bill Stewart. Born in 1929, Bill is believed to be the youngest living WWII Veteran at 95 years old.

LA Galaxy Against New York Red Bulls

MLS Cup between LA and New York marks the 52nd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the all-time series tied 21-21-9 (79 GF, 76 GA). Against the Red Bulls, the Galaxy hold a 18-20-8 (70 GF, 68 GA) record in league play and a 3-1-1 (9 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 25 matches played at home (Rose Bowl Stadium & Dignity Health Sports Park) across all competitions against the New York Red Bulls, the Galaxy hold an all-time record of 12-7-6 (44 GF, 33 GA). In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 victory over the Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park in league play on April 25, 2021. The last time the Galaxy played New York in the MLS Cup Playoffs, LA defeated the Red Bulls 2-1 in the second leg of the Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park on Nov. 3, 2011.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

In 81 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 50-24-7 (145 GF; 91 GA). In 39 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 34-4-1 record. With 16 goals scored during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the LA Galaxy have set a new MLS record for the most goals scored through a team's first four games to begin a playoff campaign. In four matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Galaxy have outscored their opponents 16-3. The Western Conference Final win over Seattle marked the LA Galaxy's 10th Western Conference Championship (1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024). In four matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Dejan Joveljić has notched five goals and two assists. Notably, the Galaxy's 85 combined MLS goals scored (Regular Season & Playoffs) ranks as the third-highest all-time in a single season behind only the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy (94) and the 2019 LAFC (90). In nine all-time MLS Cups, the Galaxy hold a 5-3-1 record.

