Inter Miami CF Opponents Revealed for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group Stage

December 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF's opponents for the 32-team group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ were revealed during Thursday's draw for the inaugural edition of the new-look tournament. Inter Miami was drawn alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC in group A, giving the Club the opportunity to participate in its first intercontinental tournament, which will take place from June 15 to July 13, and compete against some of the top sides in world fútboll. With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America, and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America.

Additionally, Inter Miami will open the tournament as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ against Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium in its hometown of Miami on June 15.

Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group A Opponents

Palmeiras

FC Porto

Al Ahly FC

How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™?

Inter Miami secured its participation by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team during the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team thanks to their outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign, in which they broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.

Competition Format

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

