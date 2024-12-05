The FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Draw Takes Place at 1 p.m. ET Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The new FIFA Club World Cup™ is about to reach one of its most exciting milestones as the balls are drawn and the path to unprecedented global glory is revealed. The participating clubs will discover their groups today for the inaugural 32-team competition, with a star-studded show set to take place in Miami, Florida. Audi Field was announced as a host venue for the FIFA Club World Cup™ on Sept. 30, 2024. Once groups are finalized today, an additional announcement will be made at a later date about the fixtures Audi Field will host in the tournament and how to purchase tickets.

As the eyes of the football world continue to shift towards the USA in anticipation of the groundbreaking tournament, capturing the imagination of the players and fans of the clubs who have sealed their places at the global showpiece, FIFA is pleased to provide details on where, when and how the group fixtures will be decided and where fans can tune in to watch all the action live and for free.

When will the draw take place?

The 32 qualified teams will discover their group-stage opponents for the new FIFA Club World Cup today, Thursday, 5 Dec. 2024, at 1:00 PM EST.

Where can fans watch the draw?

The draw will take place at the Telemundo Center in Miami, USA, and will be broadcast live around the globe on FIFA.com, FIFA+ and DAZN, which was announced on Wednesday as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. An array of supporting channels, including the qualified clubs' own platforms, will provide further viewing options for fans and players eager to find out their opponents.

Who will be involved in the draw?

Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero will be the draw conductor in the main studio. The 2006 FIFA World Cup™ winner will be joined by other icons of football and of show business who will be his draw assistants. TV presenter Samantha Johnson and DAZN TV host Diletta Leotta will be the draw presenters in the main studio.

A second studio in downtown Miami will also be used as part of the show, where Telemundo's leading presenters Andrés Cantor and Ana Jurka will be joined a number of other high-profile guests.

The innovative new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy, designed by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co., will be presented live for the first time by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside a special footballing legend.

How will the draw work?

The 32 teams that have qualified for the new FIFA Club World Cup will be placed into four pots labelled 1 to 4. In each pot there will be eight balls, with each ball containing the name of a qualified team.

The four pots are as follows:

The draw will start by drawing all the teams from pot 1. After all teams from pot 1 have been drawn into their respective groups, the draw will continue by drawing all of the teams from pots 2, 3 and 4, with each pot being emptied before moving onto the next one. A ball will first be drawn from one of these pots, followed by a ball from the first available group pot to determine the team's position within the group. The draw will conclude once all teams from pot 4 have been drawn.

Several constraints will be implemented throughout the draw, including key principles that will ensure competitive balance and geographical diversity. More information regarding the draw procedures can be found here.

When and where will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 take place?

The historic first edition of FIFA's new elite club competition will be played in the USA from 15 June - 13 July 2025. The tournament will be played across 12 world-class venues in 11 unique Host Cities.

The final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, which will also host the FIFA World Cup™ final just over a year later, on 19 July 2026.

Five FIFA World Cup 26™ venues will be used for the tournament, with a further seven venues also set to welcome the world's best clubs and players.

When and where can fans get tickets?

Fans wishing to keep up to date with the latest news and information regarding FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets can register at FIFA.com/tickets. More information about ticket and hospitality sales will be released in due course.

