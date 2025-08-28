Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 27, 2025
Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun walk away with the win after defeating the Dallas Wings 101-95
Leïla Lacan led her team to victory as she tied her career-high with 22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST & 4 STL
Her efforts helped the Sun set a season-high in PTS!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
