Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 27, 2025

Published on August 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun walk away with the win after defeating the Dallas Wings 101-95

Leïla Lacan led her team to victory as she tied her career-high with 22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST & 4 STL

Her efforts helped the Sun set a season-high in PTS!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.