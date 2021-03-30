Comets Announce Schedule Changes

March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets' next three games are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The three games scheduled include Wednesday, March 31th vs. Syracuse, Saturday, April 3rd vs. Providence and Monday April 5th vs. Syracuse. All three games were to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.