Comets Announce Schedule Changes
March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets' next three games are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The three games scheduled include Wednesday, March 31th vs. Syracuse, Saturday, April 3rd vs. Providence and Monday April 5th vs. Syracuse. All three games were to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.
