Phantoms Game to Air on NHL NETWORK
March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Bring your loudest cheers! Bring your crazy self! Be PHANTOMS LOUD!
Time to show off the Lehigh Valley to the audience on the National Broadcast. You can be on the National Broadcast by being at the game. We are ready for this LEHIGH VALLEY, Let's go!
The PPL Center has made tremendous strides in making this a safe environment for all, including socially distanced seating, touchless entry, air filtration upgrades, enhanced cleaning, mobile for ordering and more.
We hope to see you soon, here at the PPL Center for some exciting Phantoms action!
If you need any assistance with tickets or interested in packages for the next season (2021-22), do not hesitate to email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com
