American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Henderson Silver Knights forward Tyrell Goulbourne has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Colorado on Mar. 26.
Goulbourne will miss Henderson's games Wednesday (Mar. 31) and Friday (Apr. 2) at Tucson.
