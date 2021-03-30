American Hockey League Announces Suspension

March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Henderson Silver Knights forward Tyrell Goulbourne has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Colorado on Mar. 26.

Goulbourne will miss Henderson's games Wednesday (Mar. 31) and Friday (Apr. 2) at Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.