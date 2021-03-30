Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Postponed
March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that the Syracuse Crunch games against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 and Monday, April 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
