Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Take Series and Rivalry with Wolves into the Weekend

Rockford IceHogs score against the Chicago Wolves

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-2-0-0

Saturday, Mar. 27 at Chicago Wolves

Forwards Evan Barratt (one goal, one assist) and Chris Wilkie (two assists) recorded two-point nights, but the Rockford IceHogs (6-10-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (11-2-0-1) 6-3 at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena Saturday night. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Mar. 28 vs. Chicago Wolves

Defenseman Cody Franson registered two assists, defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk added a goal and the Rockford IceHogs (6-11-1-0) power play went 3-for-5, but the Chicago Wolves (12-2-0-1) pushed through for a 5-4 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. Recap & Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 6-11-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 4-8-0-0

Away: 2-3-1-0

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Chris Wilkie (6)

Assists: Cody Franson (10)

Points: Cody Franson (14)

Penalty Minutes: John Quenneville (23)

Power-Play Goals: Wyatt Kalynuk (2)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (6)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (7)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Dylan McLaughlin (2)

Wins: Collin Delia, Matt Tomkins, Cale Morris (2)

GAA: Cale Morris (1.72)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.956)

League Leaders

Defenseman Cody Franson leads all AHL defensemen with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists), is second among league blueliners with seven power-play points and tied for second with six power-play assists. His 41 shots place him fourth among AHL defensemen.

Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who is now with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for eighth among league defensemen with 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Rookies Chris Wilkie (six goals, five assists) and Evan Barratt (four goals, seven assists) are tied for 13th among first-year players with 11 points. Wilkie leads the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin is tied for first in the league with two shorthanded assists.

Forward Riley McKay is tied for first among AHL rookies with three major penalties.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Continue Four-Game Series vs. Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game set against the Chicago Wolves Saturday, Apr. 3 at Chicago and wrap up on Wednesday, Apr. 7 in Rockford. The four-game series marks the longest stretch the IceHogs see one opponent this season.

Close Calls

In the head-to-head series so far against the Wolves, three of the five meetings have been decided by a single goal. This season, nine (5-8-1-0) of the IceHogs' 18 games have been decided by one tally.

Franson Leads the Way

Defenseman Cody Franson leads the IceHogs and ranks first among AHL defensemen with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and enters Saturday's game at Chicago on a four-game point streak, tied for the longest point streak by an IceHogs skater this season. Forwards Reese Johnson and Dylan McLaughlin reached four-game streaks this year.

McLaughlin Continues Hot Streak

Forward Dylan McLaughlin enters Saturday's showdown with three goals and five assists for eight points over his last six games including a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) from Mar. 13-22.

Barratt Gaining Confidence

Riding a three-game point streak (two goals, three assists) forward Evan Barratt has climbed up to a tie for 13th among AHL rookies this season with 11 total points (four goals, seven assists). He has registered a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

Multi-Point Performances Multiplying

Franson's two assists last Saturday, Barratt's goal and an assist and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk's goal and an assist saw all three skaters earn their fourth multi-point performance of the season, the most by an IceHogs skater this year.

This Week

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Apr. 3

7:00 p.m. CT

Triphahn Center Ice Arena - Hoffman Estates, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Sixth of 11 meetings; 0-5-0-0 head-to-head record

