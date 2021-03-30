LW Matt Strome Assigned to Greenville

March 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Matt Strome

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Matt Strome(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that LW Matt Strome has been assigned to the Greenville (SC) Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Strome has played in three games with the Phantoms this year scoring one goal. The fourth-round selection of the Flyers in 2017 split his rookie season between Lehigh Valley and the Reading Royals of the ECHL playing 19 games with the Phantoms where he scored two goals with two assists while also playing 25 games for the Royals recording 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists.

The 6'4â³ tall winger from Mississauga, Ontario is a former captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL in 2018-19 where he also won a championship in 2017-18 .

The Phantoms' homestand continues at PPL Center with games on Wednesday and Saturday against the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Tickets are on sale to the general public for all Phantoms home games at PhantomsHockey.com and PPLCenter.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.