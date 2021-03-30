Bears Weekly: After Big Week, Bears on a Roll Heading into April

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have won four straight games, and the club went a perfect 3-0-0-0 last week versus its Keystone State rivals. The Chocolate and White currently hold a record of 11-4-2-0 through 17 games, good for 24 points, the most of any team in the North Division. The Bears play a pair of games this week, ending March at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday evening, before hosting Binghamton to open April at GIANT Center on Saturday afternoon.

Last Wednesday, the Bears started off the week with a 6-2 win at Lehigh Valley. Despite being heavily outshot in the opening period, Pheonix Copley was strong in goal to keep it 0-0. Hershey tallied four times in the second period to open up a big lead, and forward Philippe Maillet (5a) and Brian Pinho (2g, 1a) each had big games after being re-assigned from Washington's Taxi Squad earlier in the day. The win was Hershey's first at the PPL Center this year.

Hershey followed up that performance with a road win last Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, skating by the Penguins by a 3-1 score. Maillet opened the scoring for the Bears in the first period, and through 40 minutes, Hershey led 1-0. After the Baby Pens tied the game early in the third period on the power play, Hershey broke the deadlock with a power play goal from Matt Moulson at 10:03 to make it 2-1. Kody Clark added an empty net goal to seal the win. Zach Fucale made 30 saves in net for the Chocolate and White.

The Bears and Penguins rematched last Sunday at GIANT Center, and once again, Hershey came away with a 3-1 win. In a physical, chippy game, Pinho opened the scoring for Hershey just 18 seconds in the game to pull Hershey ahead 1-0. Tim Schaller scored his 100th career point on a goal in the second period to tie the game for the Penguins, and the 1-1 stalemate lasted until the closing minutes of the game. Once again, it was Moulson with the power play goal that proved to be the winner, striking at 16:53. Shane Gersich added the empty netter for the Bears to finish off the sweep of the week.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Wednesday, Mar. 31 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Apr. 3 vs. Binghmaton, 1 p.m.

HERSHEY BEARS NEWS AND NOTES:

MAILLET MANIA: Center Philippe Maillet returned to the Bears from the Washington Taxi Squad last week, and the forward enjoyed a triumphant return. In three games, Maillet posted an AHL-best eight points (1g, 7a), earning him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors. Maillet had five assists in last Wednesday's win at Lehigh Valley, making him the first Bear to accomplish this feat since Jeff Taffe in 2013. Maillet is the first Bear to earn league honors since defender Christian Djoos did so in February 2020.

POWERED BY PINS: Forward Brian Pinho also returned from Washington's Taxi Squad, and the third-year Bear was second in the league in points last week to Maillet, tallying three goals and three assists. Pinho's two-assist game Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was the first multi-assist game of his pro career, and he followed that up by scoring the opening goal in Sunday's win.

ZACH WILL BE BACK: Goaltender Zach Fucale improved to 5-1-0 win his 30-save victory last Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and the Laval, Quebec native owns the best goals-against average in the AHL at 1.49. On Sunday, Fucale inked a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals that will keep him in the organization through the 2022-23 season. Fucale's .942 save percentage ranks third in the AHL this season and he's allowed two or less goals in five of his six appearances so far this year.

CAN'T STOP THE CAPTAIN: Hershey captain Matt Moulson has points in five straight games (4g, 1a), and the veteran sniper has goals in his last three contests. Moulson has scored the game-winning tally on the power play in two straight games, and his three power play goals lead the club. Moulson is two goals from 150 in his AHL career, and the North York, Ontario native has points in seven of his past 10 games for the Chocolate and White.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Snively also enters this week with points in five straight games, collecting two goals and three assists in that span. Snively has points in seven of his past eight games this season (2g, 5a). He already has eight assists this season in just 17 games after collecting 12 helpers in 45 games during his rookie campaign last year.

BEARS BITES: With a penalty shot save from Pheonix Copley last Wednesday, Hershey goalies are 2-for-2 on penalty shots this season. Shooters in the AHL are just 1-for-8 on penalty shots this season...Hershey has scored first in three straight games...Saturday's home game will be televised live on FOX43.

