American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their games scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 vs. the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Game #210), Saturday, April 3 vs. the Providence Bruins (AHL Game #226) and Monday, April 5 vs. Syracuse (AHL Game #133) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #210 - Syracuse at Utica - from Wed., Mar. 31 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #226 - Providence at Utica - from Sat., Apr. 3 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #133 - Syracuse at Utica - from Mon., Apr. 5 to TBD

