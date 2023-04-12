Columbia Throws Two Hitter In 7-0 Win

Columbia Fireflies' Shane Panzini in action

COLUMBIA, SC - Fireflies pitching took care of business in Charleston, spinning a combined two hitter, earning their first shutout of the season in a 7-0 victory over the RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Shane Panzini was impeccable for the Fireflies (1-2), spinning five scoreless frames while allowing only a single hit. He set the tone for Columbia's first shutout since August 20 of last season. Next, Cooper McKeehan (W, 1-0) worked a pair of scoreless innings to get the ball to John McMillon, who struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth. Finally, Oscar Rayo shut the door for Columbia with a scoreless ninth inning.

The offense got started late, but once they got going, they scored in a hurry. After Jack Hartman (L, 0-1) walked the bases loaded to start the seventh, he issued a wild pitch that scored Lizandro Rodriguez to break the scoreless tie. Later, Roger Leyton grounded out to short to plate Brett Squires and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead heading to the seventh inning stretch.

Columbia wasn't done there though. Jean Ramirez started the eighth with a hustle double on a pop up that landed just past third base. After a Brett Squires RBI single, Erick Pena came to the plate with Daniel Vazquez and Squires on the basepaths. Pena laced a double down the right field line, scoring the pair and putting Columbia in front 6-0. Pena would come around on a Leyton sacrifice fly that made the final score 7-0.

Charleston starter Alex Ayala Jr. worked four scoreless innings, fanning six Fireflies hitters before handing the ball to his bullpen.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. Righty David Sandlin (0-0, 1.93 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and RHP Trevor Martin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) counters for the RiverDogs.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

