Pelicans Announce Remainder of the 2023 Promotional Schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to unveil their complete promotional schedule for the 2023 season.

CAN'T MISS THEME NIGHTS: While a complete listing of the Pelicans' promotional calendar is available at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/promotions, here are a few of the top-rated theme nights:

April 23: Splash's Birthday Bash presented by Carolina Cool & Surfwater Promotions

May 12: Patty's Day in May

May 20: Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV

June 2: Halloween Night ft. an in-game Trick-or-Treat for kids 12 & under courtesy of WMBF News & Mix 97.7

June 3: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital

June 16: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night with appearances by Chase & Skye

June 17: Cancer Survivors Night presented by Conway Medical Center

June 30: Ripley's Night

June 30 - July 3: Red, White, & Blue Weekend

July 14: Circus Night ft. entertainment from Over the Moon

August 11: 5th Annual Deaf Awareness Night

August 13: Touch-A-Truck

August 25: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live

September 9: Fan Appreciation Night

BARK IN THE PARK: Several nights throughout the season fans can enjoy the game alongside their dogs courtesy River Oaks Animal Hospital & K9 Cabana. On these nights dogs receive free admission with the purchase of a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket. Bark in the Park dates for 2023 are April 22, May 13, and September 9.

ON-FIELD LOOK: In addition to the Pelicans home jerseys, the full array of the club's on-field collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2023 season.

Palmetto State: April 22 | May 13 | June 17 | July 1, 2, 3, 22 | August 12, 26 | September 9

Green Palmetto State: May 12

Red, White, & Blue Palmetto State: July 1-3

Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday beginning April 20

Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: May 21, July 15, August 27

FIREWORKS: As a reminder, the remainder of the 2023 season includes 18 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Sparks Toyota and produced by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics. Dates include July 1-3, every Friday night, and every Sunday from June 18 through August 13.

For tickets and information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

