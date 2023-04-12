Columbia Fireflies Game Notes

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Alex Ayala Jr.

MOZZICATO EXCELLENT IN 5-3 LOSS ON THE ROAD: Frank Mozzicato allowed a single hit in five innings but it wasn't enough, as the Fireflies lost 5-3 to the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark Tuesday night.Frank Mozzicato pitched an incredible game, retiring the first nine hitters he faced. All-in-all, the southpaw worked five frames, wringing up seven hitters and allowing only a single hit. When he left the game, the Fireflies were leading 3-0. Ben Kudrna (L, 0-1) surrendered four runs in the sixth. After allowing the first three baserunners to reach, Ryan Cermak gave Charleston (2-1) their first lead of the game launching a three-run blast to right field, scoring Xavier Isaac and Dominic Keegan. The RiverDogs scored their final run in the eighth, as Cooper Kinney singled up the middle to score Keegan and give Charleston a 5-3 lead.

THROWING FIRE: Last night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022.

DANIEL DRIVE-IN: In his first two games of the 2022 season, Daniel Vazquez has driven in four RBI. In fact, he drove in all four of those runs in his first 11 innings of play this season. To put that into perspective, last season, it took Vazquez until his 14th game with the Fireflies to drive in his fourth run of the campaign. He didn't have a multi-RBI game until his 24th game of the season. The shortstop will be 19-years-old this entire season, so he is still over two years younger than the average player in the Carolina League.

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Although not an official stat, outfielder Erick Peña has pulled a homer foul of the right field pole in each of the first two games this season. Pena hit his first homer of 2022 on Opening Night.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first two games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only a single run in 9.2 innings of work (0.93 ERA). They've also punched out a combined 15 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 12 runs in their first 8.1 innings (12.97 ERA).

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Last year, the Fireflies came as close as they ever have to a playoff berth. In the second half of the campaign, Columbia led the charge for nearly a month and weren't eliminated until the fourth-to-last game of the season. With 20 returners from the last two seasons, there's a chance Columbia has a second chase to the post-season that can begin today.

TODAY'S TOP HITS: The Fireflies Opening Day roster is brimming with talent, including six players who find themselves on either MLB.com or Baseball America's Royals Top 30 Prospects lists. The highest ranked player is Ben Kudrna, who is listed as the Royals second-best prospect according to MLB.com and their fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America. Frank Mozzicato is right behind him as MLB.com's seventh-best prospect and Baseball America's fifth-best prospect. MLB.com also includes Lizandro Rodriguez and Daniel Vazquez in their top-prospect list as the 25th and 27th-best Royals prospects, respectively. Baseball America includes Ben Hernandez, who will start the season on the injured list, and Steven Zobac as their 28th and 29th-best Royals prospects.

