GreenJackets' Bats Quieted in Pitching Duel Wednesday

April 12, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves, 1-2) fell 1-0 in a pitcher's duel to the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers, 3-1).

Adam Shoemaker got the start for the GreenJackets, and turned in three stellar innings of work, striking out four without allowing a hit. Seth Keller followed him with more pitching brilliance, also fanning four while allowing just two baserunners. Both pitchers were making their season debuts.

Josh Gessner was the starter for the Wood Ducks, and he was equally brilliant, going four and two-thirds innings and allowing just one hit while striking out five. The GreenJackets mustered up just two hits all night, and just one after the leadoff batter of the bottom of the first. Replacing Gessner was Lisandro Calderon (W, 1-0) who went three and a third innings and picked up the win.

Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-1) entered the game in the seventh and surrendered the lone run of the game on a wild pitch. He was replaced in the ninth by Rob Griswold, who pitched a scoreless frame. In the bottom of the ninth, the GreenJackets put runners on first and second against Adrian Rodriguez (S, 1), but for the second straight night stranded the would-be tying run at second base. All three GreenJackets games this season have been decided by one run.

The GreenJackets are back in action tomorrow night against the Down East Wood Ducks at 7:05 with one of the Braves' top prospects, Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0, 0.00), getting the start and making his SRP Park debut. The game can be heard at bit.ly/GJRadio. Tomorrow night is also Thirsty Thursday™, with drink specials all night long.

