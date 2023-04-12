OF Robert Hassell III placed on Rehabilitation Assignment

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals announce the following roster move:

Robert Hassell III (OF - Harrisburg IL) placed on Rehabilitation Assignment.

Hassell will wear No. 34 and start in left field tonight for the FredNats in Fayetteville.

