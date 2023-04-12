Woodpeckers Flatten FredNats with 15-Run Effort

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Narbe Cruz and Ryan Clifford celebrate win

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Narbe Cruz and Ryan Clifford celebrate win

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) hit a pair of early home runs on Wednesday night and never looked back, leading from start to finish in a 15-2 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals (2-3). The 15-runs tied a franchise record and marked the third time Fayetteville has touched the mark in the team's four-year history.

Narbe Cruz connected for the first homer of the night, hitting a three-run blast to left field off Fredericksburg starter Mason Denaburg (L, 0-1). It was the first of the season for Cruz and it supplied an early 3-0 lead. Ryan Clifford added on in the bottom of the second inning, clobbering his first homer of the season, a two-run shot that landed on the roof of Healy's Bar in right field for a 5-0 advantage.

Joey Mancini benefited from the early run support, pitching four innings in his professional debut and striking out eight FredNats. The Boston College product walked three, surrendered just two hits, and standed all five baserunners that reached.

Five more runs scored to break the game wide open in the bottom of the sixth. A double-play ball plated a run from third, Clifford scored on a wild pitch, Tyler Whitaker singled home a man, and a two-run double from Sando Gaston made it a 10-0 game.

The FredNats bullpen struggled to throw strikes and Fayetteville batted around for a second straight time in the seventh. Ten hitters stepped to the plate in the inning and four more runs scored on a Clifford RBI single, a bases-loaded hit by pitch, and two bases-loaded walks.

Tyler Guilfoil set down the first seven batters he faced out of the bullpen and pitched with a 14-0 lead before surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Cruz's bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning capped off the 15-2 blowout and a five-RBI night for the Woodpeckers first baseman. Deury Carrasco recorded the final four outs of the game in his debut to seal the Woodpeckers third straight win.

The six-game series with Fredericksburg will continue on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is scheduled to start RHP Andrew Taylor is in his professional debut and Fredericksburg will counter with LHP Jake Bennett.

