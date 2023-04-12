Mudcats Held to One Hit in 2-0 Loss to Salem

ZEBULON, N.C. - A fourth inning double from Luke Adams would go down as the only hit for the Carolina Mudcats in a 2-0 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Salem pitchers Jose Ramirez, Felix Cepeda, Caleb Bolden and Marques Johnson combined on the one-hit shutout on Education Day in Zebulon.

Ramirez allowed the Adams' double in the fourth, walked two, struck out six and worked through four scoreless overall while starting for the Red Sox (3-2). Cepeda (1-0) followed and earned the victory while working a scoreless fifth and sixth. Cepeda also totaled three strikeouts and one walk. Bolden pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth. Johnson (S, 1) then closed it out with two strikeouts in a three-up and three-down ninth.

Patricio Aquino started for the Mudcats (1-3) and allowed both Salem runs in the second on run-scoring hits from Ronald Rosario and Roman Anthony. Overall, Aquino (0-1) pitched through the fourth with two runs, five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Reliever Tyler Wehrle followed in the fifth and went on to pitch through four scoreless innings with one hit, three walks and three strikeouts. Miguel Guerrero finished it with a scoreless ninth for the Mudcats.

The loss was Carolina's third straight and dropped them into a 2-0 deficit in the six-game series.

The series continues Thursday with Thirsty Thursday© and a 7:00 p.m. first pitch in Zebulon at Five County Stadium. Thirsty Thursday© features drink specials including half priced 24-ounce cans of Miller Lite, Yuengling, and Modelo. Thirsty Thursday© also features half priced 20-ounce Pepsi products (excluding Gatorade).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Anthony, CF (Salem): 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Bleis, RF (Salem): 2-for-5

Rosario, C (Salem): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Adams, DH (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Ramirez, J (Salem): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

Cepeda (W, 1-0) (Salem): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Bolden (H, 1) (Salem): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Johnson (S, 1) (Salem): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Wehrle (Carolina): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Red Sox 2nd (Red Sox 2, Mudcats 0) -- Ravelo walks Rosario doubles to LF H Perez, Ravelo scores Liendo singles to 3B Vargas Feliz pops out to 2B Barrios Simas hit by pitch, Rosario to 3rd, Liendo to 2nd Anthony singles to RF Nicasia, Rosario scores, Liendo to 3rd, Simas to 2nd Bleis strikes out A Castro flies out to LF H Perez

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

